CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re about a week away from the Cleveland Guardians home opener.

The newly-renamed club will host the Giants on April 15. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. The home opener is practically a holiday in downtown Cleveland with the bars bustling.

That’s just one of the reasons the team ranked high for best MLB pregame experiences. Bookies.com compiled the list ranking the Pirates, Giants and Padres in the top spots.

The Guardians came in at No. 7. The club scored big for being in the heart of downtown and the bar life around the ballpark. Where it lacked in tailgating, it made up for in family activities and parking options.

Here’s the full top 10:

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants

Sand Diego Padres

Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles

Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Guardians

Minnesota Twins

St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies