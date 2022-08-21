CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a soggy Saturday and Sunday morning, the Cleveland Guardians have opted to postpone today’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

“Today’s game has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions,” the team said in a tweet. “The rescheduled contest will be announced at a later time. Fans with tickets to today’s postponed game can exchange into one of 22 game options.”

The two teams played late Saturday night after a more than two-hour rain delay, with the Sox ultimately getting the W, 2-0. Sunday’s game was called after a near three-hour delay.

The Guardians head to San Diego Tuesday to take on the Padres.

Find out more about ticket exchanges right here.