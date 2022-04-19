**Related Video Above: Tom Hanks throws first pitch at Guardians home opener last Friday.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another day, another Cleveland Guardians postponement.

The team announced Tuesday’s game is not taking place due to the weather. This is the second day in a row a game against the White Sox has been postponed at Progressive Field.

Second night in a row the #WhiteSox–#Guardians gets snowed out.



The game is being rescheduled for a doubleheader at 2:10 p.m. on April 20.

Those who can’t make the makeup game do have other options. “Ticket holders to the postponed game will have the option to exchange into one of five game options, including the doubleheader,” the team said in a statement.

FOX 8 meteorologists are currently calling for a high of 55 and sunshine Wednesday.