CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale was set to manage against the White Sox and this weekend’s three-game series against the Twins. Wednesday’s game was later postponed.

Francona, 63, missed much of the 2021 season after having knee replacement surgery, then an operation on his big toe. He managed just 14 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season because of an ongoing gastrointestinal issue that landed him in intensive care.