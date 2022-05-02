CLEVELAND (WJW)– While the Cleveland Guardians are teetering near .500, two players put up huge numbers in April.

Three-time All-Star José Ramírez was named American League of the Month and outfield Steven Kwan was voted American League Rookie of the Month.

Ramírez batted .342 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. His slugging percentage was .722 over 21 games. He became just the fifth player in Major League history to log 20 or more RBIs in the team’s first 11 games of the season.

Kwan captivated baseball fans for not registering a swing-and-miss in any of his first five big league games. He saw 115 pitches.

Kwan also reached base in his first five career games, setting a new record since 1901. He became the first player since that year to reach base three or more times in each of his first five career games.