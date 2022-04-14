CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Guardians‘ home opener is Friday, April 15 against the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

It’s also Jackie Robinson Day across Major League Baseball, honoring the legend who broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947.

Tickets:

The home opener is consider sold out, but standing room only tickets are still available.

All fans attending the game with get a free 2022 schedule magnet.

Transportation:

Veteran fans know there are lots of parking lots around Progressive Field. But if you’re looking to avoid traffic, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will have all-day passes for the rapid for $5.

Uber and Lyft have designated pickup and drop-off zone at Erie Court near East 9th Street.

The forecast:

A 7:10 p.m. start in mid-April in Cleveland is not exactly ideal baseball weather. Right now, we’re looking at temperatures in the 50s with a small chance for showers.

Pregame festivities:

Two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks will throw the ceremonial first pitch. He will throw it to Larry Doby Jr., the son of Larry Doby. It marks 75 years since Doby became the first Black player in the American League.

“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” Hanks said in a news release. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”

Cleveland native and member of the band Welshly Arms Brianne Bryant will sing the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

Members representing all the military branches will present the colors while a flyover will be performed by the 112th fighter squadron of the 180th fighter wing with a 4-ship of F-16s.

The game:

Right-hander Zach Plesac gets his second start of the season for the Guardians on Friday.

We could also see the return of Josh Naylor, who suffered a gruesome season-ending injury during a collision in right field last June.

Keep an eye on outfielder Steven Kwan. He batted .800 through his first three MLB games and reached base 14 times in his first four games, which is the most since at least 1901.