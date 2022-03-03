Cleveland Guardians: Hold onto your opening day tickets despite ongoing lockout

New Cleveland Guardians signage is seen at Progressive Field on November 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Indians officially changed their name to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Guardians sent out information to ticket holders after opening day was canceled because of the ongoing MLB lockout.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced opening day and the first two series for each team were canceled on Tuesday, saying there wouldn’t be enough time for training ahead of the March 31 openers.

“Despite its best efforts, Major League Baseball has not yet been able to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association,” the Guardians said in a email to fans. “We are disappointed that we are unable to start as scheduled and apologize for any inconvenience this causes you.”

The recently-renamed club is asking those who purchased tickets for opening day to hold onto their tickets.

“Once we have clarity on when Opening Day will take place, we will follow up with fan-friendly options that will ensure that you will have the opportunity to be in attendance for 2022 Opening Day at Progressive Field,” the Guardians said.

Those who got their tickets from a secondary market, like StubHub, should reach out to those providers directly, according to the ballclub.

Baseball officials will meet Thursday to discuss the next steps in the negotiations process. The lockout is in its 92nd day.