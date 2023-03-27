*Attached video: Bishop speaks on eating meat for Guardians’ home opener

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians gave an update on the condition of pitcher Triston McKenzie Monday night.

McKenzie was pulled in the first inning of Sunday’s spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds after complaining about arm tightness.

Guardians officials say McKenzie underwent MRI screening in Goodyear Monday morning, confirming that he strained his right teres major muscle.

He will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks, but officials say his return to play could take up to eight weeks.

#Guardians say imaging and exam confirmed a strain of Triston McKenzie's right teres major muscle. Triston will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks and reevaluated at that time. The length of return to play could be up to 8 weeks. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) March 28, 2023

The Guardians open their season in Seattle against the Mariners on Thursday, March 30.

The team’s home opener on April 7 is already sold out.