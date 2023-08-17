**Video Above: José Ramírez honored at local ballpark after Guardians, White Sox brawl.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather, officials announced Thursday evening.

The game will be rescheduled as a doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 18 at 4:10 p.m.

Gates will open at 3 p.m., but team officials say only fans with tickets to the Friday game can attend.

Fans with tickets to the Thursday game can exchange into one of the 13 designated games, including Friday’s doubleheader. They can do so through their My Tickets account.

Tickets must be exchanged by Sept. 13 at 5 p.m., officials say.

Anyone holding tickets for Friday’s original game who wants to attend both will be able to do so.

