Cleveland Guardians finalize new Progressive Field lease, renovation funding

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Guardians officially extended their lease of Progressive Field to at least 2036, the ball club announced on Thursday.

The agreement, approved by Cleveland City Council and Cuyahoga County Council, includes plans to renovate and repair parts of the 28-year-old ballpark.

“Today heralds a new era of professional baseball in Cleveland, and on behalf of the Dolan family and the Guardians organization, I want to express my deepest appreciation for all of our supporters who helped ensure the continued success of baseball in Cleveland,” said Paul Dolan, owner, chairman and CEO of the Cleveland Guardians, in a news release on Thursday.

“We feel very fortunate to live in a community that is unified in maintaining momentum in Northeast Ohio and building for a better tomorrow. We take very seriously the role we can play in maximizing the potential of this great city, and we are confident that this agreement will create a more compelling fan experience and keep this facility modern and relevant for many more years to come,” Dolan said.

The team said the Progressive Field renovations will start at the end of the 2022 season and will happen over the next several years. The plans include updates to the Terrace Club, the upper deck concourse, seating behind home plate and front office building.

The Guardians said $17 million in annual funding is coming from the city and county, while the state will contribute $2 million a year and the team will add $10 million a year. The will be no increased taxes for residents.

While the lease is to 2036, there is a potential for 10 additional years.