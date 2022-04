CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Guardians moved four players to the injured list on Wednesday.

Manager Terry Francona said they tested positive for COVID-19 and he expects there will be more positive cases in the coming days.

The players are pitchers Cal Quantrill and Anthony Castro, and infielders Owen Miller and Yu Chang.

In response, the Guardians moved pitchers Kirk McCarty, Tanner Tuller and Enyel De Los Santos, and infielder Gabriel Arias from AAA in Columbus.