CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians confirm they have traded their pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to Ken Rosenthal with the Athletic, and others, that in return, the Guards are getting first baseman Kyle Manzardo.

“Civale is owed less than $1M for the rest of the season and comes with two additional years of control,” Rosenthal said in a tweet Monday. “Manzardo is the Rays’ No. 4 prospect, per @MLBPipeline.”

Cleveland Guardians’ Aaron Civale pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FOX 8 sports anchor PJ Ziegler said with the move the Guardians “have traded away their lone productive veteran pitcher,” as seemingly half of the team’s starting pitching staff is unavailable to take the mound. The team is currently sitting exactly at .500 and is second in the AL Central.

Civale, the 28-year-old who started for Cleveland Sunday, debuted with the team in 2019.

“Thank you, @AaronCivale,” the team said in a tweet. “Your leadership, poise, and involvement in the clubhouse culture and community was felt over your seven years in our organization. Best of luck in Tampa Bay.”