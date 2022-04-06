CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Guardians announced their festivities for the April 15 home opener against the San Francisco Giants.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m., but the fun starts with a block party on Gateway Plaza when the gates at Progressive Field open at 5:30 p.m.

The game falls on the league-wide Jackie Robinson Day. The Guardians will also celebrate the 75th anniversary of Larry Doby becoming the first Black player in the American League. His son, Larry Doby Jr., will catch the ceremonial first pitch, thrown by Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks.

Cleveland native and member of the band Welshly Arms Brianne Bryant will sing the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

Members representing all the military branches will present the colors while a flyover will be performed by the 112th fighter squadron of the 180th fighter wing with a 4-ship of F-16s.

Home opener tickets remain on sale with about 2,500 remaining.