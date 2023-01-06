CLEVELAND (WJW) — See dozens of Cleveland baseball players, new and old, when the ball club’s annual festival returns to the Huntington Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Cleveland’s fan appreciation event, now called Guards Fest, is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be confirmed appearances by 28 players from the Guardians’ 40-man roster, as well as four former players and three coaches.
Scheduled appearances
Players
Gabriel Arias
Josh Bell (morning session only)
Will Benson
Will Brennan
Emmanuel Clase
Xzavion Curry
Enyel De Los Santos
Tyler Freeman
Andrés Giménez
Oscar Gonzalez
Sam Hentges
James Karinchak
Steven Kwan
Bryan Lavastida
Angel Martinez
Triston McKenzie
Eli Morgan
Cody Morris
Bo Naylor
Josh Naylor
Jhonkensy Noel
Richie Palacios
Brayan Rocchio
Amed Rosario
Nick Sandlin
Myles Straw
Trevor Stephan
George Valera
Alumni
Brian Anderson
Paul Assenmacher
Sam McDowell
Charlie Nagy
Coaches
Terry Francona
Chris Valaika
Carl Willis
What’s happening
The all-day festival offers stage appearances; autograph and photo opportunities with Guardians players and alumni (with an add-on purchase); a “Field of Dreams” baseball diamond, batting cages, and speed pitch; appearances from Slider & The Dogs, with photo opportunities; and more.
Second baseman Andrés Giménez plans to make his first Guards Fest appearance this year for a custom cleats design contest. Fans can submit their own designs. The winner will have their design replicated by Hrusovsky Custom Kicks for Giménez to use during spring training, and get their own pair as well.
Schedule of events
8:30 a.m to 12:30 a.m.: Season Ticket Member exclusive session
Mobile-only tickets went on-sale on Nov. 30.
The $5 general admission tickets benefit Cleveland Guardians charities.
Fans can guarantee autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchases, up to four per session.
1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: General public event
Mobile-only tickets went on-sale on Dec. 2.
$15 general admission ticket
Fans can guarantee autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchases, up to four per session.