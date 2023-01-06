CLEVELAND (WJW) — See dozens of Cleveland baseball players, new and old, when the ball club’s annual festival returns to the Huntington Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Cleveland’s fan appreciation event, now called Guards Fest, is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be confirmed appearances by 28 players from the Guardians’ 40-man roster, as well as four former players and three coaches.

Scheduled appearances

Players

Gabriel Arias Josh Bell (morning session only) Will Benson Will Brennan Emmanuel Clase Xzavion Curry Enyel De Los Santos Tyler Freeman Andrés Giménez Oscar Gonzalez Sam Hentges James Karinchak Steven Kwan Bryan Lavastida Angel Martinez Triston McKenzie Eli Morgan Cody Morris Bo Naylor Josh Naylor Jhonkensy Noel Richie Palacios Brayan Rocchio Amed Rosario Nick Sandlin Myles Straw Trevor Stephan George Valera

Alumni

Brian Anderson Paul Assenmacher Sam McDowell Charlie Nagy

Coaches

Terry Francona Chris Valaika Carl Willis

What’s happening

The all-day festival offers stage appearances; autograph and photo opportunities with Guardians players and alumni (with an add-on purchase); a “Field of Dreams” baseball diamond, batting cages, and speed pitch; appearances from Slider & The Dogs, with photo opportunities; and more.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez plans to make his first Guards Fest appearance this year for a custom cleats design contest. Fans can submit their own designs. The winner will have their design replicated by Hrusovsky Custom Kicks for Giménez to use during spring training, and get their own pair as well.

Schedule of events

8:30 a.m to 12:30 a.m.: Season Ticket Member exclusive session

Mobile-only tickets went on-sale on Nov. 30. The $5 general admission tickets benefit Cleveland Guardians charities. Fans can guarantee autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchases, up to four per session.

1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: General public event

Mobile-only tickets went on-sale on Dec. 2. $15 general admission ticket Fans can guarantee autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchases, up to four per session. Get more information and buy tickets here.