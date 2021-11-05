Cleveland exercises option on José Ramírez

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians (soon-to-be Guardians) exercised the club option on third baseman José Ramírez.

The club declined the option on catcher Roberto Pérez.

Ramírez, 29, is a three-time All Star and a three-time winner of the Silver Slugger award, and has been with the Cleveland since 2013.

This year, he batted .266 with 36 home runs, 103 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. He was tied for most defensive runs saved among MLB third baseman.

Ramίrez and Shohei Ohtani were the only two MLB players with at least 35 home runs, 100 RBI, 100 runs scored and 25 steals. That makes him the ninth player in league history to record multiple seasons reaching those numbers.