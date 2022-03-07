Cleveland Cavs Jarrett Allen suffers broken finger

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen broke his finger during Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
Allen left the game during the first quarter with a left quad contusion and did not return in the 104-96 win.
The team said he was later diagnosed with an injury to his left middle finger. A CT scan at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health showed a fracture.
There is no timetable on his return, according to the Cavs.
The 23-year-old appeared in his first NBA All-Star Game last month. He’s averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.