Cleveland Cavs Jarrett Allen suffers broken finger

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) goes for a rebound against Toronto Raptors’ Precious Achiuwa (5) and Dalano Banton (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen broke his finger during Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Allen left the game during the first quarter with a left quad contusion and did not return in the 104-96 win.

The team said he was later diagnosed with an injury to his left middle finger. A CT scan at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health showed a fracture.

There is no timetable on his return, according to the Cavs.

The 23-year-old appeared in his first NBA All-Star Game last month. He’s averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.