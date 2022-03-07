Cleveland Cavs Jarrett Allen suffers broken finger

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) goes for a rebound against Toronto Raptors’ Precious Achiuwa (5) and Dalano Banton (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen broke his finger during Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Allen left the game during the first quarter with a left quad contusion and did not return in the 104-96 win.

The team said he was later diagnosed with an injury to his left middle finger. A CT scan at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health showed a fracture.

There is no timetable on his return, according to the Cavs.

The 23-year-old appeared in his first NBA All-Star Game last month. He’s averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

NBA Stats

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral