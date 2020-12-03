Cleveland Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniform inspired by city’s rock and roll roots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers in a partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have introduced the team’s 2020-21 City Edition uniform.

The Cavaliers will wear the City Edition uniform for select games throughout the 2020-21 season.

The jersey is black with ‘Cleveland’ written on the front, along with a player number.

It has a Nike swoosh on one side and the Goodyear Wingfoot on the left.

Above the jersey jock tag reads “Long live rock,” just like you see outside the Rock Hall.

The back of the uniform features the player name and number centered in white with the NBA logo above the lettering of the player’s last name.

The waistband of the black shorts features a silhouette of the Cleveland skyline within a white guitar pick.

There is a “C” on the left shorts panel and on the right, a collective of Cleveland badges “inspired by tour pins and jacket patches.”

“At its heart, Cleveland is a rock and roll city in a passionate sports town,” said Tracy Marek, Cavaliers CMO. “The Cavs new City Edition uniform brings together what makes us move and groove in the streets and on the court.”

There will also be a new City Edition home court.

Fans can purchase City Edition gear at the Cavs shop.

