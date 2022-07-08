CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are strengthening their ranks. The team announced Friday that they have signed guard Ricky Rubio, center Robin Lopez and guard Raul Neto.

“Our focus during this offseason has been centered around making this team better and finding the best talent to help strengthen this roster,” said Altman. “When you think about the impact Ricky had on our team last season, his addition became a priority to bring back to Cleveland. We also feel Robin and Raul are both high character guys who have played a great amount of meaningful basketball and will bring the right balance of seasoned experience and depth to our emerging young core. We are excited for Ricky’s return and welcome Robin and Raul to the Cavaliers family.”

Rubio, 6’3”, 190 lbs., has appeared in 665 games with 601 starts in Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix and Cleveland. His career averages are 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.80 steals in 30.3 minutes.

Lopez is a veteran, with 939 games in his 14-year NBA career. Last season he averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.0 minutes.

Neto was drafted in 2013 by Atlanta. Last season with the Wizards, he averaged 7.5 points, a career-best 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 19.6 minutes.