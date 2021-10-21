Cleveland Cavaliers lose season opener

Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland (10) dribbles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reaches for it during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 37 points and six assists, De’Anthony Melton added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away at the end for a 132-121 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season-opener for both teams.

Morant and Melton combined for 14 points down the stretch as the Cavaliers pulled within a point on a couple of occasions but could never overtake Memphis.

Desmond Bane added 22 points for Memphis. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points, hitting all 11 of his shots from the field.

Collin Sexton and rookie Evan Mobley added 17 points each.

Cedi Osman, keyed a first-half burst and finished with 15.