Cleveland Cavaliers land Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince as part of three-team trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince are now Cleveland Cavaliers.

The trade is part of a three-team deal.

The Brooklyn Nets gave up Allen and Prince.

OFFICIAL: Cavs acquire C @_bigjayy_ and F @taureanprince from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team trade that also includes the Houston Rockets.



January 14, 2021

Cleveland is sending guard Dante Exum and a 2022 unprotected first-round draft pick via Milwaukee to Houston, and the lesser of Utah and Cleveland’s 2024 second-round draft pics to Brooklyn.

The Cavaliers have also acquired from Brooklyn the draft rights to Aleksandar Vezenkov, who was selected by the Nets with the 57th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

As part of the three-team trade, the Nets are receiving guard James Harden from the Rockets. In exchange, Houston is receiving forward Caris LeVert, forward Rodions Kurucs, three first round draft picks and the rights to swap four first round draft picks from Brooklyn.

Allen(6-11, 243) has appeared in 12 games (five starts) for Brooklyn this season, averaging career highs of 11.2 points on .677 shooting from the field, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26.7 minutes.

He ranks third in the NBA this season in field goal percentage (.677), ninth in offensive rebounds per game (3.2), 11th in blocks per game (1.6), 11th in rebounds per game (10.4) and tied-11th in double-doubles (five).

Prince (6-7, 218) has played in 12 games (four starts) this season with the Nets, averaging 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.2 minutes. Over five NBA seasons, he has played in 272 games (204 starts) for Atlanta and Brooklyn, owning career averages of 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.0 minutes.