Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love out for Tokyo Olympics

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love says he’s not headed to Tokyo with Team USA for the Olympics.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Love is still on the mend from a right calf injury that kept him out of a significant part of the NBA season.
Love said in a statement: “I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympics and I am just not there yet.
Wojnarowski tweeted that sources tell ESPN that there’s significant support and momentum for Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to be added to the 12-man team.
The roster stands here as of now:
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Originally on the roster, Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards are also out.
