Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love out for Tokyo Olympics

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love says he’s not headed to Tokyo with Team USA for the Olympics.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Love is still on the mend from a right calf injury that kept him out of a significant part of the NBA season.

After spending 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics, Cleveland’s Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won’t travel to Tokyo, sources tell ESPN. Love is still returning to full form from a right calf injury that kept him out a significant part of the NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Love said in a statement: “I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympics and I am just not there yet.

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball has confirmed news to ESPN and shared statement from Love: "I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet." https://t.co/Ph6DfKZOIf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Wojnarowski tweeted that sources tell ESPN that there’s significant support and momentum for Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to be added to the 12-man team.

There’s significant support and momentum for Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to be added to 12-man Team USA roster, sources tell ESPN. He’s been playing with Olympic team as member of USA Select group, well-conditioned and has developed into a favorite of decision-makers and staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

The roster stands here as of now:

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Originally on the roster, Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards are also out.

Bradley Beal, who was placed under USA Basketball's health & safety protocols on Wednesday, will remain in protocol & will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.



Out of an abundance of caution, Jerami Grant has been placed under health & safety protocols. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 15, 2021

The Team USA flag bearers in steamy Tokyo will likely be the coolest members of their packs since Ralph Lauren has built a personal air conditioning system into a roomy white jacket to be worn during opening ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics.

