Cleveland Cavaliers keep finding ways to win, beating New York Knicks 126-109

  • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Derrick Rose (4) and Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward Dean Wade (32) vie for the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored  a career-high 37 to help the Cleveland Cavaliers outlast the New York Knicks 126-109 on Sunday night.

Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4. Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16. Rubio’s previous career high was 34 with Utah against San Antonio in 2018.

New York has lost three of four to fall to 6-4. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 19, and Derek Rose, who started at point guard, had with 15. Evan Fournier also had 15.

