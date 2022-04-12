NEW YORK (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night in their first of two chances for the playoffs.

If the Cavs win, they enter the playoffs as the seven seed. If they lose, they’ll play the winner of the Hawks and Hornets game for the eight seed on Friday. Lose both and the season is over.

The star-studded Nets, despite their rollercoaster season, hold the advantage over the Cavs. They’ve beat Cleveland three out of four times this season, mostly recently on April 8. Cavs guard Darius Garland put up 31 points in the 118-107 loss.

The Cavs will have rookie standoff Evan Mobley, who returned last week after missing five games with a sprained ankle. They will be without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who broke his finger in early March.