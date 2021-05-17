Cleveland Cavaliers end season with 22 wins

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade, left, defends Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109.

Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the Nets, who will open the playoffs next weekend against either Boston or Washington.

They meet Tuesday in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 seed.

The Nets rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game absence with a right hamstring strain.

But they finished 48-24, holding off Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are done for the season.

They ended with a 22 win season and 50 losses.