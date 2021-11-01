Cleveland Cavaliers City uniform gives nod to playoff runs through the decades

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The NBA and Nike unveiled the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms Monday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers uniforms are in classic crimson and gold, with the team’s swashbuckling swordsman from the 70s and the Miracle at Richfield.

There is a tribute to the Cavs playoff runs.

The shorts rep the Cavaliers logo from the ‘80s and ‘90s playoffs on one leg.

The logo from the 2016 championship is on the other leg.

Courtesy: Nike/NBA Cleveland Cavaliers City Edition jerseys

The NBA is marking 75 years Monday.

The first game ever played was November 1, 1946, when the New York Knicks played the Toronto Huskies.