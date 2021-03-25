Cleveland Cavaliers announce partnership with online gaming company Betway

Lamar Stevens #8 Dylan Windler #9 and Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after Windler scored to end the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 24, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers announced a multi-year partnership with sports betting and online gaming company Betway.

As part of the deal, fans can compete to win cash prizes in the free-to-play game “Betway Big Pick” since sports gambling is not legal in Ohio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Betway to the Cavaliers family,” said Shelly Cayette, Cavs senior vice president of global partnerships, in a news release on Thursday.

“Sports gaming is an exciting and rapidly growing industry and we are excited to bring ‘Betway Big Pick’ to our fans. We’re proud to partner with one of the preeminent platforms in this space, Betway, and help bolster their presence and connectivity throughout the Cleveland market and across our global fanbase.”

Betway will also have a presence on Cavs signage and social media channels.