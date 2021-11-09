Cleveland Browns, Wyatt Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the team through the 2025 season.

Teller has developed into one of the NFL’s best interior linemen during three seasons after coming over in a trade from Buffalo.

FILE – Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team through the 2025 season. He’s expected to sign the deal on Tuesday, Nov. 9. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was scheduled to become a free agent after this season. Teller consistently rates among the league’s top blockers over the past two seasons.

In Sunday’s 41-16 win at Cincinnati, he delivered a key block that sprung Nick Chubb on a 70-yard touchdown run.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral