Cleveland Browns, Wyatt Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the team through the 2025 season.

Teller has developed into one of the NFL’s best interior linemen during three seasons after coming over in a trade from Buffalo.

FILE – Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team through the 2025 season. He’s expected to sign the deal on Tuesday, Nov. 9. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was scheduled to become a free agent after this season. Teller consistently rates among the league’s top blockers over the past two seasons.

In Sunday’s 41-16 win at Cincinnati, he delivered a key block that sprung Nick Chubb on a 70-yard touchdown run.