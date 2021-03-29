Cleveland Browns WR Switzer’s baby to undergo surgery in Boston

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, then Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer attends practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Switzer said his 9-month-old son is stable after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer says his infant son will undergo surgery in Boston after doctors believe they found what was causing him to bleed.

Switzer has been updating his son Christian’s medical fight over social media the past few weeks. He wrote Monday on Twitter that his son was being prepped for an operation.

Switzer said the surgeon working on their case assured the family “they found what they’re looking for in order to operate.” The 9-month-old has had two severe bleeding episodes and despite surgery and numerous procedures, doctors had been unable to pinpoint the cause. He was transferred from a hospital in North Carolina last week.