BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns waived kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt on Monday.

McLaughlin appeared in 16 games last season, while Blewitt was in two for Washington before being signed to the Browns practice squad.

On Saturday, Cleveland selected kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

York was considered the best kicker in the draft with the three longest field goals in Louisiana State history.