Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary logo

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are beginning the celebration of their 75th anniversary with a special logo.

It comes after a historic season for the legendary NFL franchise. The Browns finished the regular season with an 11-5 and got their first playoff win since 1995, despite having head coach Kevin Stefanski and other key players out with COVID-19.

“As we turn the page on the 2020 season, we’re back to work starting the next chapter for our 75th Anniversary,” said Browns executive vice president J.W. Johnson, in a news release on Friday.

“In coach’s words, it’s about the work, never being satisfied and we want more.” He went on to say, “The season was exciting, but the best is yet to come.”