Cleveland Browns training camp starts Wednesday

Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II celebrates with teammates after an interception in 7 on 7 drills during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns training camp kicks off Wednesday at the team’s training facility in Berea.

Practice will be closed for the first two sessions, but the fans return to Lou Groza Boulevard on Friday with the first open practice. Tickets were free and in limited quantities. Fans needed to register for a chance to win through a lottery system on the Browns Mobile App or ClevelandBrowns.com.

Gates are open one hour before practice.

DATETIME (ET) DATETIME (ET)
Wednesday, July 28Closed practice Tuesday Aug. 102:25 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 29Closed practice Wednesday, Aug. 112:25 p.m. ET
Friday, July 302:25 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 122:25 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 312:25 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 13No practice
Sunday, Aug. 1No practice Saturday, Aug. 14P1: at Jacksonville
Monday, Aug. 22:25 p.m. ET  7 p.m. ET, News 5
Tuesday, Aug. 32:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 15No practice
Wednesday, Aug. 42:25 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 16No practice
Thursday, Aug. 5No practice Tuesday, Aug. 172:25 p.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 62:25 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 182:25 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 72:25 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 19Closed practice
Sunday, Aug. 8TBD Friday, Aug. 20Closed practice
Monday, Aug. 9No practice   

Policies:

  • Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are not permitted.
  • Smoking is prohibited.
  • Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.
  • Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
  • Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.
  • Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.
  • Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches). 
  • Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

