Cleveland Browns training camp starts Wednesday

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns training camp kicks off Wednesday at the team’s training facility in Berea.
Practice will be closed for the first two sessions, but the fans return to Lou Groza Boulevard on Friday with the first open practice. Tickets were free and in limited quantities. Fans needed to register for a chance to win through a lottery system on the Browns Mobile App or ClevelandBrowns.com.
Gates are open one hour before practice.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|Wednesday, July 28
|Closed practice
|Tuesday Aug. 10
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Thursday, July 29
|Closed practice
|Wednesday, Aug. 11
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Friday, July 30
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Thursday, Aug. 12
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Saturday, July 31
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Friday, Aug. 13
|No practice
|Sunday, Aug. 1
|No practice
|Saturday, Aug. 14
|P1: at Jacksonville
|Monday, Aug. 2
|2:25 p.m. ET
|7 p.m. ET, News 5
|Tuesday, Aug. 3
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Sunday, Aug. 15
|No practice
|Wednesday, Aug. 4
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Monday, Aug. 16
|No practice
|Thursday, Aug. 5
|No practice
|Tuesday, Aug. 17
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Friday, Aug. 6
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Wednesday, Aug. 18
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Saturday, Aug. 7
|2:25 p.m. ET
|Thursday, Aug. 19
|Closed practice
|Sunday, Aug. 8
|TBD
|Friday, Aug. 20
|Closed practice
|Monday, Aug. 9
|No practice
Policies:
- Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are not permitted.
- Smoking is prohibited.
- Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
- Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.
- Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.
- Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches).
- Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.