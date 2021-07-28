Cleveland Browns training camp starts Wednesday

Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II celebrates with teammates after an interception in 7 on 7 drills during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns training camp kicks off Wednesday at the team’s training facility in Berea.

Practice will be closed for the first two sessions, but the fans return to Lou Groza Boulevard on Friday with the first open practice. Tickets were free and in limited quantities. Fans needed to register for a chance to win through a lottery system on the Browns Mobile App or ClevelandBrowns.com.

Gates are open one hour before practice.

DATE TIME (ET) DATE TIME (ET) Wednesday, July 28 Closed practice Tuesday Aug. 10 2:25 p.m. ET Thursday, July 29 Closed practice Wednesday, Aug. 11 2:25 p.m. ET Friday, July 30 2:25 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 12 2:25 p.m. ET Saturday, July 31 2:25 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 13 No practice Sunday, Aug. 1 No practice Saturday, Aug. 14 P1: at Jacksonville Monday, Aug. 2 2:25 p.m. ET 7 p.m. ET, News 5 Tuesday, Aug. 3 2:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 15 No practice Wednesday, Aug. 4 2:25 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 16 No practice Thursday, Aug. 5 No practice Tuesday, Aug. 17 2:25 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 6 2:25 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 18 2:25 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 7 2:25 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 19 Closed practice Sunday, Aug. 8 TBD Friday, Aug. 20 Closed practice Monday, Aug. 9 No practice

Policies:

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are not permitted.

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches).

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.