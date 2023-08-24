***Video above: Best seasons in Cleveland Browns history***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, according to reports Thursday.

As reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are sending Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Arizona in exchange for a fifth-round pick next year.

This comes just hours after head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in Berea that Dobbs was the team’s quarterback behind Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland waived Kellen Mond earlier Thursday but pulled him back off waivers. He’ll remain on the roster, leaving Dorian Thompson Robinson as the back-up behind Watson. He has been great in the preseason games, showing off his arm and his ability to run the football.