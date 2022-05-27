BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns and David Njoku reached a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Friday.

The franchise-tagged tight end was a hold out for this week’s voluntary OTAs.

Rapoport said Njoku gets $28 million guaranteed. The 25-year-old now becomes the fifth highest paid TE in the league.

The Browns selected the tight end in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He struggled with injuries for two seasons, but returned to form in 2021. He had 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns.