Cleveland Browns tease July surprise

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have news coming this month.

On the team’s Twitter account, there are two posts that show the silhouette of a player with the date “7.24.21.”

What does it mean?

The team isn’t saying, but fans think it will be this season’s uniform reveal.

The Cleveland Browns kick off training camp in Berea a few days later on July 27.

Teams can keep a 90-person roster at the beginning of camp.

The Browns will open the preseason in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on Saturday, August 14.

They have to narrow down the roster to 53 by August 31.