Cleveland Browns take chance on DT Malik McDowell

In this May 12, 2017, file photo, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, the Seattle Seahawks’ top draft pick, watches a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp in Seattle. The Cleveland Browns are giving McDowell the chance to revive an NFL career stopped by some serious legal trouble. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are giving Malik McDowell the chance to revive an NFL career stopped by some serious legal trouble.

A second-round pick from Michigan State in 2017 by the Seattle Seahawks, McDowell was sentenced to 11 months in jail in 2019 for several offenses, including the assault of a Michigan police officer who couldn’t subdue the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder despite using a Taser.

McDowell suffered a head injury in an ATV accident three months after being drafted and never played for the Seahawks.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said the club has done “extensive work” on McDowell over the past two months and is comfortable signing him.