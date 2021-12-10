Cleveland Browns sign veteran punter

Sports

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Dallas Cowboys blocks the punt of Dustin Colquitt #12 of the Atlanta Falcons which would result in a Dallas Cowboys touchdown during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt.

This comes one day after the team added punter Jamie Gillan to the COVID-19 list.

Gillan will likely miss Sunday’s game at home against the Ravens since he needs two negative tests to be eligible.

Atlanta released Colquitt this week.

Colquitt earned a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City in the 2019 season.

He has appeared in 250 career regular-season games and recorded 1,171 punts with a 44.9 average and 477 inside the 20.

He was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 draft.

Colquitt spent 15 seasons (2005-19) in Kansas City before spending time in Pittsburgh (2020), Jacksonville (2020) and Atlanta (2021).

He appeared in six games with the Falcons this season and booted 23 punts for a 47.7 average. His brother, Britton, spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Browns. He will wear No. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral