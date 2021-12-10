Cleveland Browns sign veteran punter

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt.
This comes one day after the team added punter Jamie Gillan to the COVID-19 list.
Gillan will likely miss Sunday’s game at home against the Ravens since he needs two negative tests to be eligible.
Atlanta released Colquitt this week.
Colquitt earned a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City in the 2019 season.
He has appeared in 250 career regular-season games and recorded 1,171 punts with a 44.9 average and 477 inside the 20.
He was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 draft.
Colquitt spent 15 seasons (2005-19) in Kansas City before spending time in Pittsburgh (2020), Jacksonville (2020) and Atlanta (2021).
He appeared in six games with the Falcons this season and booted 23 punts for a 47.7 average. His brother, Britton, spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Browns. He will wear No. 2.