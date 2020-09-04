BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have signed T Brady Aiello.
Aiello was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on August 15.
The 6’6” 307 lb. rookie is a former Oregon Duck.
Aiello appeared in 47 games for the Ducks.
The Browns active roster is currently 77 players.
They have to get it down to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday the Browns acquired Safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Cleveland Browns sign T Brady Aiello
- A White professor says she has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career
- Movie of the summer
- Creative carvings
- Thin blue line: Chardon police team up with schools for safety plan on dueling protests