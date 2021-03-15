Cleveland Browns sign safety John Johnson to three-year deal

John Johnson #43 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns signed safety John Johnson, sources confirmed to FOX 8’s John Telich on Monday.

The three-year deal is worth $33.75 million with $24 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. The Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Eagles were all reportedly interested in Johnson.

Johnson was drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Last season, he logged 29 tackles and an interception.

His presence could be the boost that the Browns secondary needs. Last season, the Browns were without safety Grant Delpit, who tore his Achilles tendon, and cornerback Greedy Williams, who suffered a nerve injury to his shoulder.