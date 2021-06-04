Cleveland Browns sign rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through a drill during NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoha signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns.

After some NFL teams were scared off by a medical report and the former Notre Dame star’s size, the Browns traded up and selected him with the No. 52 overall pick. Owusu-Koramoah had been projected as a first-rounder by most draft experts.

Cleveland plans to use the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder in multiple defensive sets. Owusu-Koramoah is the sixth member of Cleveland’s rookie class to sign.

Only former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, a first-round pick, and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, a third-round pick, remain unsigned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

