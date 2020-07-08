Cleveland Browns sign first-round draft pick Jedrick Wills

(Watch Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s interview with reporters from June 25 in the video player above)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns signed offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., the team announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Cleveland selected Wills, at 6 foot 4 and 312 pounds, with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from a class deep with tackle talent.

The rookie out of Alabama will make the transition from right to left tackle. But he has the backing of Browns legend Joe Thomas, who called him “NFL ready” and a “sure-fire offensive lineman.”

The Browns leadership is also confident in the 21-year-old’s skill as they continue to invest in their line. In the offseason, Cleveland added right tackle Jack Conklin, who spent four years with the Titans, to play alongside guard Joel Bitonio and center JC Tretter.

“What you saw on tape was legit. I think once we got to know the person and spend some time with him and our coaches spent some time with him, we really felt very comfortable that we were getting a guy that certainly fits our scheme and certainly fits our building,” Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said immediately following the draft.

The Browns have signed five of their seven 2020 picks: defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, tight end Harrison Bryant, center Nick Harris and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

