Cleveland Browns sign defensive end Takk McKinley: reports

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Takk McKinley, multiple sources reported on Tuesday.

The one-year deal is worth about $4 million, according to ESPN’s Browns reporter Jake Trotter.

McKinley was drafted y the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He posted 13 sacks in his first two seasons.

He publicly requested a trade last year and was later waived by the Falcons. McKinley was claimed by the Raiders, but did not play in a game with the team.

On Monday, the Browns inked a three-year deal with former Rams safety John Johnson.