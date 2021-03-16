Cleveland Browns sign defensive end Takk McKinley: reports

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Takk McKinley, multiple sources reported on Tuesday.
The one-year deal is worth about $4 million, according to ESPN’s Browns reporter Jake Trotter.
McKinley was drafted y the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He posted 13 sacks in his first two seasons.
He publicly requested a trade last year and was later waived by the Falcons. McKinley was claimed by the Raiders, but did not play in a game with the team.
On Monday, the Browns inked a three-year deal with former Rams safety John Johnson.