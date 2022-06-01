BEREA, Ohio (AP) — David Njoku has gone from wanting out of the Cleveland Browns to locking in with them.

Cleveland announced Njoku’s four-year, $56.75 million contract extension, a deal that could take the tight end through the 2027 season.

“I love it here to the core. I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career … It’s our dream to bring a championship here in Cleveland,” Njoku said in a news release from the Browns on Wednesday.

A first-round draft pick in 2017, Njoku will be among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends without putting up elite statistics.

He caught 36 passes for 475 yards and a team-high four touchdowns last season. But the Browns believe the 25-year-old Njoku is just reaching his prime and could be on the verge of a breakout, which is why they invested in him.

“David’s multi-faceted skill set in both the run and pass game is a key component of our offensive system. His ability to generate explosive plays with his athleticism, speed and run-after-catch ability along with his productivity as a blocker on the line of scrimmage is a difficult combination to find in a single player. We’ve seen David grow throughout his time here and are excited to see his best football over the next several seasons,” said Browns general manager Andrew Berry.