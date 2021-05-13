Cleveland Browns sign 3 draft picks ahead of rookie mini camp

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are set to host their class of rookies this weekend in Berea. This includes draft picks and undrafted free agents.

Three of those draftees got the business side of things done on Thursday and signed their rookie contracts.

5th round pick Tony Fields, the linebacker out of West Virginia, the 153rd overall pick in the draft is now under contract.

Another 5th round pick, defensive back Richard LeCounte III of the University of Georgia, inked his deal. He was the 169th overall pick in the draft. He played 44 games for the Bulldogs, posting 176 tackles and 8 interceptions.

6th round choice Demetric Felton, a running back out of UCLA is now under contract. He was the 211th overall pick in the draft. He played 37 games for the Bruins. He actually was a receiver for two seasons before switching to running back.

All of the contracts signed were for a period of four seasons. The players reported on Thursday with the mini camp beginning on Friday.