CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three Cleveland Browns have once again proven they are the best of the best in the National Football League.
DE Myles Garrett, G Joel Bitonio and RB Nick Chubb are all headed to the Pro Bowl together for the third season in a row.
A handful of their teammates have also been selected as alternates: WR Amari Cooper, T Jack Conklin, CB Denzel Ward, G Wyatt Teller and TE David Njoku.
For the 2023 Pro Bowl, which is going down Feb. 5, the league has rolled out a new format featuring skills competitions and a flag football game, curbing chances for injuries for participants.
The event is being held at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.
This is Bitonio’s fifth straight Pro Bowl, while Garrett and Chubb are going for their fourth time.