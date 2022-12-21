**Related Video Above: Joel Bitonio goes shopping with kids ahead of holidays.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three Cleveland Browns have once again proven they are the best of the best in the National Football League.

DE Myles Garrett, G Joel Bitonio and RB Nick Chubb are all headed to the Pro Bowl together for the third season in a row.

A handful of their teammates have also been selected as alternates: WR Amari Cooper, T Jack Conklin, CB Denzel Ward, G Wyatt Teller and TE David Njoku.

For the 2023 Pro Bowl, which is going down Feb. 5, the league has rolled out a new format featuring skills competitions and a flag football game, curbing chances for injuries for participants.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 21: Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the Browns defeated the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The event is being held at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

This is Bitonio’s fifth straight Pro Bowl, while Garrett and Chubb are going for their fourth time.