Cleveland Browns season ticket prices are going up again

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns season ticket holders are going to have to spend a little more to cheer on their team this year.

The professional football team recently announced season ticket price changes, saying this is only the fifth time in 14 years they’ve upped these prices.

The news comes after the Browns ended their 2021-2022 season with an 8-9 record and no playoff appearance. The prices for season tickets went up last year as well.

“After every season, we review comprehensive data about our season ticket memberships and price points for each section in the stadium,” Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement. “Our first focus is making sure that we continue to enhance our season ticket members’ year-round experience while also appropriately pricing tickets based on variables in the local market, NFL and sports industry.”

The Browns pointed out that for the last three years they have sold out their season ticket capacity and have a wait list of more than 7,500 for the upcoming season. Season tickets start at $55, which the team says is a $5 increase from last year. Reportedly, 50 percent of all non-club and premium season ticket seats are only increasing by up to $10.

The team says their ticket prices remain among the lowest in the league and said single-ticket prices are going to remain varied.

These are the teams the Browns are playing at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022-2023 season:

Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

New England Patriots (10-7)

New Orleans Saints (9-8)

New York Jets (4-13)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)