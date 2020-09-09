Cleveland Browns running back tandem hopes for long-term success

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Kareem Hunt is not only happy to be staying in his hometown, he’s excited about the running back tandem he forms with Nick Chubb.

Hunt signed a two-year contract extension with the Browns, which will keep the graduate of Willoughby South High School in Cleveland through the 2022 season.

“I’m happy I’m home, but I really just want to do everything in my power to bring a championship to Cleveland,” Hunt told reporters during a video call on Wednesday.

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 after a series of off-the-field issues. He was picked up by the Browns, but was suspended for the first eight games of 2019

Now, fans will get to see how the run game develops with Hunt and Chubb for a full season under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I think I can definitely have a big season,” Hunt said. “I’m just excited to be under Stefanski in his zone scheme offense and I’m excited about the way he uses running backs.”

Hunt said the relationship between the two backs evolved with more communication. Plus, he said, they both want to win and they know they can’t be selfish; there’s only one football.

“I would definitely love to be a tandem with Nick for a long time. He’s a great back. We’re really good buddies and we look out for each other,” Hunt said.

“I wouldn’t mind staying here with the Browns and Kareem for as long as I can,” Chubb said.

The Browns had tons of praise for both running backs. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said he’s proud of Hunt and called Chubb a “silent assassin.” Stefanski said he’s impressed with Hunt as a teammate and noted Chubb’s mindfulness.

