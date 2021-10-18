Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt expected to miss ‘weeks’ after leg injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field by team medical personnel after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss ‘weeks’ after a leg injury during Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Andrew Gribble, Head Coach Stefanski says Hunt will miss more than three games with a significant calf injury.

RB Kareem Hunt likely to miss more than 3 games, Stefanski says. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 18, 2021

RB Kareem Hunt has a significant calf injury.



LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has a significant ankle injury.



Both will miss time, which will be "weeks," Stefanski says. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 18, 2021

Hunt was seen being carted off the field during the second half of the game.

Kareem Hunt is being carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/PKt3COkxzX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021

As of now, it’s still unclear when running back Nick Chubb will return, but Stefanski says he’s making progress.

Stefanski won't rule out RB Nick Chubb for Thursday but notes a short week makes it tougher. Says he's making progress. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 18, 2021

