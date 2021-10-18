Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt expected to miss ‘weeks’ after leg injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field by team medical personnel after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss ‘weeks’ after a leg injury during Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Andrew Gribble, Head Coach Stefanski says Hunt will miss more than three games with a significant calf injury.

Hunt was seen being carted off the field during the second half of the game.

As of now, it’s still unclear when running back Nick Chubb will return, but Stefanski says he’s making progress.

