Cleveland Browns rookie CB Greg Newsome out this week with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings.

FILE – Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) is shown during a preseason NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Aug. 14, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Don Montague, File)

Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not have to go on injured reserve, which would have meant he would miss at least three games.

A first-round draft pick from Northwestern, Newsome has looked comfortable in his first three games as a pro with the Browns (2-1). With Newsome out, Greedy Williams will slide into the starting spot opposite Denzel Ward.