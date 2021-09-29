Cleveland Browns rookie CB Greg Newsome out this week with calf injury

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**Related Video Above: Browns fans react to Sunday’s win against Bears.**

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings.

FILE – Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) is shown during a preseason NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Aug. 14, 2021, file photo. Browns starting rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanki opened his Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings.(AP Photo/Don Montague, File)

Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not have to go on injured reserve, which would have meant he would miss at least three games.

A first-round draft pick from Northwestern, Newsome has looked comfortable in his first three games as a pro with the Browns (2-1). With Newsome out, Greedy Williams will slide into the starting spot opposite Denzel Ward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral