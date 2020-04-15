‘Back to our roots’: Cleveland Browns reveal new uniforms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns unveiled their 2020 jerseys Wednesday.

As expected, they are an updated version of a Cleveland throwback.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” said Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson in a press release.

“We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.”

Browns 2020 Uniform Launch Photoshoot

The Browns’ updated look features brown jerseys with white numbers and white jerseys with brown numbers that will be worn with brown or white pants, both of which feature a brown stripe sandwiched by two orange stripes running down the side.

The most common looks will be brown jerseys with white pants and white jerseys with brown pants.

Both the tops and bottoms will include the traditional striping – three white stripes and two orange stripes on the brown jerseys and matching socks; three brown stripes and two orange stripes on the white jerseys and matching socks.

The Browns’ helmet will continue to feature a brown facemask, but will no longer include carbon fiber texture in the striping.

Stitched inside the collar of every jersey is “1946,” the year the team was founded.

It replaces “DAWG POUND,” which filled the spot from 2015-19.

Additionally, all three jersey fronts will not feature a wordmark above the numbers.

The team’s Color Rush jerseys have undergone slight modifications, including the removal of stripes on the jerseys and pants.

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we'll always be.

In a press release, the Browns stated the team will commit 100 percent of the team’s net proceeds from 2020 Browns jersey sales at FirstEnergy Stadium’s Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, and online through Fanatics to the “Hats Off To Our Heroes” Fund “for a significant period of time.”

