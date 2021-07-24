Cleveland Browns reveal 75th anniversary uniforms

Cleveland Browns 75th Anniversary uniforms poster

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In honor of the Browns‘ 75th year as a football team, the organization revealed new uniforms Saturday.

While differences may be subtle in comparison to the team’s other white uniforms, the Browns reportedly worked closely with Nike to pay homage to uniforms past — check out the orange shadowbox on the numbers and even a “1946” patch.

“The Browns are one of those iconic franchises in all of sports, not just the NFL,” JW Johnson, Browns Executive Vice President and Partner, said in a statement. “We wanted to give a nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today. It’s a way to thank them for everything they’ve done for this league, for this team, and for this city.”

It’s still unclear which games the Browns are wearing these uniforms for this season, but more will be announced soon, the team said.

The full collection is reportedly available to all fans starting Tuesday. Find out more right here. The Browns play their first official game of the 2021-2022 season on Sept. 12 in Kansas City.